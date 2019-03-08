Search

Why Are There Ten Year Olds In Australian Jails?

the quicky

12 hours ago · 11 minutes

Why Are There Ten Year Olds In Australian Jails?
What were you doing when you were 10? How would you have coped being in custody? 

Australia's Attorneys General met yesterday to discuss an important issue: should the age of criminal responsibility be raised from 10 to 14? 

They decided to leave things as is. 

The Quicky finds out why people are so passionate about raising the age. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests: Professor Christopher Cunneen, Jumbunna Inst for Indigenous Education & Research, University of Technology and author of this widely shared The Conversation piece: https://theconversation.com/ten-year-olds-do-not-belong-in-detention-why-australia-must-raise-the-age-of-criminal-responsibility-142483

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

