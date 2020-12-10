Unprecedented: Everything That Happened In 2020

You can't say 2020 has been a quiet one.
Between bushfires, COVID-19, the US Presidential election, fights with China, quitting Kardashians, explosions, cancellations and protests it's been anything but quiet.
The Quicky takes you on a journey from January to December to see what we've been through the past 12 months.
Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Guest Booker: Mel Sauer
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests:
CONTACT US
Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.