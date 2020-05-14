Search

QAnon: The Dark Corner Of The Web Where Conspiracies Are Born

QAnon: The Dark Corner Of The Web Where Conspiracies Are Born
If you've turned on the internet, checked your instagram or logged in to Facebook in the last few months, you will have seen a conspiracy theory somewhere. And, guess what? There's every chance that conspiracy came from a dark part of the internet called QAnon. 

So, who is QAnon? Is it a person? An organisation? Or a church, as some are now starting to believe? 

The Quicky investigates with the helping hand of Alex Goldman from Reply All

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Alex Goldman, host, Reply All; Marc-Andre Argentino, Concordia University

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

