QAnon: The Dark Corner Of The Web Where Conspiracies Are Born

If you've turned on the internet, checked your instagram or logged in to Facebook in the last few months, you will have seen a conspiracy theory somewhere. And, guess what? There's every chance that conspiracy came from a dark part of the internet called QAnon.

So, who is QAnon? Is it a person? An organisation? Or a church, as some are now starting to believe?

The Quicky investigates with the helping hand of Alex Goldman from Reply All.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Alex Goldman, host, Reply All; Marc-Andre Argentino, Concordia University

