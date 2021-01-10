2021 Predictions, According To Psychics And Experts

the quicky

12 hours ago · 16 minutes

2021 Predictions, According To Psychics And Experts
Back
play Episode

We're all glad to see 2020 put firmly in the dustbin of history, but now you might be wondering what delights or horrors 2021 has in store.

The Quicky speaks to a medium, a psychic, a futurist, and one of The Spill co-hosts to find out their top predictions for the year ahead, including pop culture, the Royals, global politics, our economic forecast, and of course the dreaded Coronavirus. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhan Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: The Spill Co-Host Laura Brodnik, Futurist Dr Keith Suter, David the Medium and Psychic Debbie Malone.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

2021 Predictions, According To Psychics And Experts

16 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Who Decided The Australian Open Should Go Ahead?

17 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Doubling Down On Donald: All The Facts On His Second Impeachment

16 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Vaccine Or A Baby: The Tough Choice Facing Aussie Women

15 minutes  ·  4 days ago

BEST OF 2020: "He Didn't Like Me Wearing Makeup": Coercive Control Is Abuse That's Still Legal

16 minutes  ·  10 Jan 2021

BEST OF 2020: The Great Hunt For The Mysterious G-Spot

13 minutes  ·  03 Jan 2021

BEST OF 2020: Things You Didn't Know Chemotherapy Does To The Human Body

14 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2020

BEST OF 2020: To Share Or Not To Share? Kids, Consent And 'Cute' Insta Pics

15 minutes  ·  20 Dec 2020

Unprecedented: Everything That Happened In 2020

31 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2020

How To Navigate Conspiracy Conversations At Christmas

18 minutes  ·  16 Dec 2020

COVID-19 Vaccinations Have Begun, When Will It Make A Difference?

16 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2020

A TV Show & A Private Island: What The Trumps Will Do Next

16 minutes  ·  14 Dec 2020

What Sex Ed Is Actually Teaching Young Aussies

16 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2020

How Much Are Aussies Paying For Christmas?

13 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2020

Social Infertility: The Women Making Babies On Their Own

17 minutes  ·  09 Dec 2020

White Island 1 Year On: The Survivors, The Questions & The Charges

18 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2020

Injectables: What You Need To Know Before You Invest In Your Face

16 minutes  ·  07 Dec 2020

What It's Really Like To Give Evidence When You're The Alleged Victim

18 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2020

How To Keep A Relationship Sparky, Even Through A Pandemic

13 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2020

Just How Powerful Is Rupert Murdoch?

18 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout