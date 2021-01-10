2021 Predictions, According To Psychics And Experts

We're all glad to see 2020 put firmly in the dustbin of history, but now you might be wondering what delights or horrors 2021 has in store.

The Quicky speaks to a medium, a psychic, a futurist, and one of The Spill co-hosts to find out their top predictions for the year ahead, including pop culture, the Royals, global politics, our economic forecast, and of course the dreaded Coronavirus.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhan Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: The Spill Co-Host Laura Brodnik, Futurist Dr Keith Suter, David the Medium and Psychic Debbie Malone.

