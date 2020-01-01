Inside Australia's Private Boys Schools: That List Was Just The Beginning

It's shocked our nation: a muck up day list of pranks including spitting on a homeless person from Year 12 boys at Sydney's Church of England Grammar School (Shore).



Yet the sexist, racist list didn't shock everyone. Since the list was made public it's kicked off a conversation about the culture of single-sex private schools.

The Quicky digs in and finds out what this culture is and how it influences our society.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Guests: Maggie Dent, parenting author and host of Parental As Anything; Matt Godden, Shore Old Boy

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.