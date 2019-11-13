Princesses & Celebrity Daughters: Who Has "Virginity Tests" in 2019?

Last week American rapper TI told the world about how he takes his teenage daughter for yearly gynaecological visits to check that her hymen is still intact.

Today, we delve into the history of this humiliating ritual, and find out what it’s actually like to get it done.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests:

Sex educator Cassandra Corrado https://cassandracorrado.com/about-cassandra-corrado/

Dr Lauren Rosewarne https://laurenrosewarne.com/about-lauren/

