While the whole world is focused on defeating COVID-19, it seems Aussies have become complacent when it comes to protecting ourselves against other diseases, which has led to a series of recent Syphilis outbreaks in Melbourne.

But this isn't the only sexually transmitted infection that is on the rise in both our cities and regional areas.

The Quicky speaks to two experts, and a mother who only found out she had an STI when she became pregnant, to find out why so many of us are being infected and often don't realise it until many years later when the damage has already been done.

