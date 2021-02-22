Racist, Conservationist, Funny & Grumpy: Prince Philip's Complicated Legacy

On Friday 9th April 2021 Prince Philip died at the age of 99, bringing an end to his 73-year marriage to Queen Elizabeth II.

While much of the world is in mourning, there can be no doubt the Duke of Edinburgh remains as controversial in death as he was in life, leaving behind a complicated legacy.

The Quicky speaks to a Royal biographer to look back on the highs and lows of nearly a century spent in the shadow of the Crown, and whether his death could help to repair ongoing rifts in the Royal family.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest:

Penny Junor - Royal expert, investigative journalist, author and broadcaster

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

