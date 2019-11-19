Prince Andrew: Why The Queen's "Favourite Son" Thinks He's Untouchable.

Every royal is used to being in the headlines, both good and bad. But unlike Meghan Markle - who just can't seem to catch a break - Prince Andrew has always managed to emerge out the other side relatively unscathed and for much bigger gaffes.

Today we're going to delve into the Prince's history and try to work out how and why he's so untouchable.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest:

Head of Content at Mamamia, Holly Wainwright.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.