the quicky

15 hours ago

Have we learned any lessons on the exploitation of young women in the media spotlight 25 years on from the infamous BBC interview with Princess Diana?

In it she revealed many deeply personal details about herself and her marriage, an interview she did after her brother was shown what would turn out to be forged bank statements showing her staff were on the tabloid payroll.

The Quicky takes a look at that history making interview through a 2020 lens.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: UK Guardian Columnist Gaby Hinscliff and co-host of Mamamia's Outloud podcast and Head of Content Holly Wainwright.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Through The Looking Glass: 25 Years After Princess Diana's BBC Interview

19 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

