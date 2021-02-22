In many countries, people cannot wait to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but in Australia headlines suggest many of us are reluctant to roll up our sleeve - but is that true, and if so, why?

The Quicky speaks to a GP and an expert epidemiologist to debunk some of the myths circulating on social media, and discuss why we definitely should not be scared of being immunised.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

