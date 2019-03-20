How Some Women Don't Realise They're Pregnant Until They're In Labour

Have you ever read a tabloid story about a woman who is rushed to hospital with what she thinks is appendicitis and it turns out to be a baby and you're like - yeah right.

Or some women, like convicted murderer Kelly Lane who competed in a water polo match the day she went into labour and no-one suspected she was pregnant and you're wondering how could nobody notice?

Today we speak with two women who not only didn't realise they were expecting, one didn't know she was about to become a Mum until the day her son arrived.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Megan Paolini and Erica Dilworth for sharing their stories and Dr Tamara Hunter for her expertise.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.