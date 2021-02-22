Determining exactly when a woman has become pregnant has improved significantly in recent decades, but despite the increased accuracy, many of us believe we are supposed to keep it a secret until after 12 weeks.

But where does this idea come from? The Quicky investigates whether there is there a legitimate medical reason to keep it quiet during the first trimester, or based purely on old superstitions.

