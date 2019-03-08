"It's Luscious": What Life Is Like Inside A Polyamorous Relationship

Polyamory, or ethical non-monogamy, has been on the rise in Australia for many years... until Covid19.
What exactly is it? How do you negotiate the terms of a non-traditional relationship? How are members of the polyamory community able to see multiple partners during lockdown?
The Quicky finds out.
Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Gemma Bath
Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: Anne Hunter, Polyamory Coach
CONTACT US
Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]
Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/