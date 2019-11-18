PMDD: The Silent Period Condition That's Ruining Lives.

In May 2019, a new disorder was added to the World Health Organisation's list of diseases.

PMDD only affects women and causes severe irritability, anxiety and depression. On average it takes an Australian woman 12 years to be diagnosed.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests:

Jo Cisternino, who has Pre-Menstrual Dysphoria Disorder.

Obstetrics Gynaecologist Dr Andrea Chisholm. www.health.harvard.edu/blog/premenstrual-dysphoria-disorder-its-biology-not-a-behavior-choice-2017053011768&sa=D&ust=1574534192377000&usg=AOvVaw1joHTVL9JBOOtotcQtNW2U

