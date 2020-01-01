News
The Scary Place Pete Evans Is Going After Quitting Facebook

the quicky

21 hours ago · 18 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Former celebrity chef Pete Evas has had quite the year, losing contracts for sharing his controversial views and conspiracy theories via social media platforms.

After being slammed for posting a symbol of white supremacy, Evans has now shunned facebook for another social media platform populated by people who think like he does.

The Quicky investigates the ways in which social media platforms are cracking down on violence and misinformation from the right and what they're doing in response to avoid the censorship.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Audrey Courty, PhD candidate at Griffith University

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

