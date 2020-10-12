The Scary Place Pete Evans Is Going After Quitting Facebook

Former celebrity chef Pete Evas has had quite the year, losing contracts for sharing his controversial views and conspiracy theories via social media platforms.

After being slammed for posting a symbol of white supremacy, Evans has now shunned facebook for another social media platform populated by people who think like he does.

The Quicky investigates the ways in which social media platforms are cracking down on violence and misinformation from the right and what they're doing in response to avoid the censorship.

