Peer Pressure: Why Good People Do Bad Things In Groups

Does every young boy in that crowd of Melbourne private school boys caught on camera chanting on a tram this week, believe in the misogynistic message that chant sends? Would you have joined in in you were in that situation?

Today we look at why good people get involved in bad things when there's safety in numbers and why peer pressure can make us turn away from what we believe.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Professor Don Forsyth, Social and Personality Psychologist at the University of Richmond Virginia.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.