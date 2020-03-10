"Living On One Cup Of Noodles A Day": Has Lockdown Stopped COVID-19 In China?

As we here in Australia face a potential lockdown, we take a look back at the place where all this COVID-19 business began.

Has the lockdown halted the spread of the virus back in China? And what does it look like now, three months after the first cases?

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Australian China Correspondant Samantha Vadas

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/