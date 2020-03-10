"Living On One Cup Of Noodles A Day": Has Lockdown Stopped COVID-19 In China?

21 hours ago · 14 minutes

"Living On One Cup Of Noodles A Day": Has Lockdown Stopped COVID-19 In China?
As we here in Australia face a potential lockdown, we take a look back at the place where all this COVID-19 business began.

Has the lockdown halted the spread of the virus back in China? And what does it look like now, three months after the first cases? 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Australian China Correspondant Samantha Vadas

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

