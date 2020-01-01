News Stories We've Missed While We've Been COVID-19 Obsessed

You'd be forgiven for thinking that nothing else was happening in the world because of COVID19.
But as it turns out, the world goes on.
In this episode we bring you up to date with the news that's been happening while the attention of the world has been elsewhere.
Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: Gemma Bath, Mamamia News Reporter
Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9
CONTACT US
Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au
Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/