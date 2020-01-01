News Stories We've Missed While We've Been COVID-19 Obsessed

You'd be forgiven for thinking that nothing else was happening in the world because of COVID19.

But as it turns out, the world goes on.

In this episode we bring you up to date with the news that's been happening while the attention of the world has been elsewhere.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Gemma Bath, Mamamia News Reporter

Listener Feedback Survey: Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/