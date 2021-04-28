Late last week, leaders from around the world including our own Prime Minister jumped on an epic Zoom call to be a part of US President Joe Biden's virtual climate conference.

Many of the nations present clearly stated their commitment to achieving net zero emissions by the year 2050, but when it came to Scott Morrison, he was reluctant to put any date on achieving that goal.

To find out why and what net zero emissions will mean for your life, The Quicky speaks to a climate change expert to find out if it is possible for Australia to radically reduce our emissions, without having a seriously negative impact on our everyday lives.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest:

Professor Will Steffen - Climate Council spokesperson, and climate change researcher at the Australian National University, Canberra

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

