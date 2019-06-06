Munchausen By Internet: Why Do People Fake Cancer?

The internet has a cancer scammer problem.

Back in 2000 Professor Marc Feldman from the University of Alabama gave it a name... Munchausen by Internet, where people create a fake online cancer diagnosis to get the attention and sympathy they crave.

Today we find out why in 2019 it's much easier to be fake sick and to fool people into believing it's real

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Professor Marc Feldman

