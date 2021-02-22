It is National Reconciliation Week 2021, and the theme this year is More than a word. Reconciliation takes action.

A significant part of that includes acknowledging the damage done to the First Nations people who are part of the Stolen Generations - those who were forcibly removed, as children, from their families and communities and placed into institutional care or with non-Indigenous foster families.

Inspired by this year's Reconciliation theme, The Quicky speaks to an expert in healing to consider what we can all do to not only acknowledge the brutality of our past, but also recognise and address what is still happening today.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guest:

Fiona Cornforth - CEO of the Healing Foundation, and a Wuthathi descendant of the far northeast cape of Queensland with family roots also in the Torres Strait Islands

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.