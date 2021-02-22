Mouse-a-geddon: Why The Plague Is All Of Our Problem

13 hours ago · 15 minutes

Mouse-a-geddon: Why The Plague Is All Of Our Problem
Over the past few weeks you have probably seen images on the news and social media showing a plague of mice that has become the latest burden on our farmers and regional communities.

While it's easy for those of us in big cities to perceive this as a cute quirk of our unique landscape, it is no laughing matter for the millions of people living through this nightmare.

The Quicky speaks to an expert in mice populations and a grain farmer to find out why their numbers have suddenly exploded across Australia, and what it means to wake up every day surrounded by millions of scurrying rodents.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Steve Henry - CSIRO Research Officer with specialist knowledge of mice populations 

Nicole Klante - Grain Farmer from regional NSW

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

