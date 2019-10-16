MLM's: Why So Many Of Your Friends Are Trying To Sell You 'Financial Freedom'

You're probably familiar with the invite to a friend's new business party, it could be makeup, perfume, wellness products even underwear... you're probably also aware of the pressure to buy from that friend or even join them in hosting or even selling yourself.

Welcome to the world of multi level marketing or MLM's, today we speak to an expert in cults to find out how the world of direct sales is not just similar, it takes the same approach to get people out.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Expert cult deprogrammer, CEO of the Cult Education Institute and author of 'Cults Inside Out' Rick Allan Ross.

You can fid Rick's book here... https://www.amazon.com/Cults-Inside-Out-How-People/dp/149731660X

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.