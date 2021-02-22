Meghan And The Death Of The Princess Fairytale

When we heard that Harry and Meghan were going to sit down for a no-holds-barred chat with talk show queen Oprah Winfrey, we knew it wouldn't paint a pretty picture of life as a princess.

But the shocking revelations about racism, constant harassment by the press, and an unwillingness to offer Meghan any support for her mental health were even worse than we imagined.

The Quicky investigates the reality of being Royal, and why we continue to believe in and perpetuate the false and dangerous narrative about young girls turning into princesses and having the perfect life when they meet their Prince Charming.

