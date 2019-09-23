Meghan & Harry In Africa: What It Takes To Get The Royals On Tour

How many outfits, staff and media does it take to get a royal tour off the ground?

As Meghan and Harry the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touch down in South Africa, we speak to Royal Commentator Richard Fitzwilliams to take a sneak peek into the epic amount of work and resources that go into getting the royals abroad.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Royal Commentator, Film Critic, Public Relations Consultant and Lecturer Richard Fitzwilliams

