Japanese tennis champion Naomi Osaka sparked controversy over her decision not speak to media at the French Open, before withdrawing from the competition altogether.

Her reasoning that it is detrimental to her mental health saw many of her peers lash out and say she should just get on with her job, but what happens to those of us with more normal roles, who cannot afford to walk away from our responsibilities?

The Quicky speaks to a psychologist and an industrial relations expert to find out what obligations you have to your employer if your duties impact your mental wellbeing, but more importantly, what obligations they have to look after you.

Betty Chetcuti - Registered Psychologist based in Melbourne, and a director for the Australian Association of Psychologists Inc (AAPi)

Sally McManus - Secretary of the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU)

