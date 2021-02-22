The Highs & Lows Of Medicinal Cannabis

the quicky

a day ago · 20 minutes

The Highs & Lows Of Medicinal Cannabis
Back
play Episode

Five years ago the Federal Government made it legal for some patients to access medicinal cannabis, but that doesn't mean it's now free or easy to obtain.

The Quicky speaks to an expert to find out the facts about cannabinoid treatment in Australia, including the costs and the conditions that currently qualify for its use.

We also speak to a mother who has gone to extraordinary lengths to ease the ongoing pain and suffering of her son, and wants to do everything she can to ensure other families don't have to spend all their time and money seeking out treatment overseas.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Guests:

Yvonne Bonomo - Associate Professor in the Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences at the University of Melbourne, and researcher at The Australian Centre for Cannabinoid Clinical and Research Excellence

Lanai Carter - Her son Lindsay Carter has been using medicinal cannabis to treat Epilepsy and an inoperable brain tumour

You can read more about Lanai and Lindsay's story here

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

The Highs & Lows Of Medicinal Cannabis

20 minutes  ·  a day ago

The Truth About Our Sex Lives: What, When & Who We’re Doing

15 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Are We Over The Royal Family?

18 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Aboriginal Deaths In Custody: 30 Years On & Still A National Disgrace

21 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Blood Clots And The AstraZeneca Vaccine: What You Need To Know

18 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Racist, Conservationist, Funny & Grumpy: Prince Philip's Complicated Legacy

16 minutes  ·  12 Apr 2021

We Need To Talk About Adult Autism

14 minutes  ·  11 Apr 2021

Why Can't The Rest Of The World Contain Covid?

13 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2021

Can Empathy Training Solve Canberra's Sexually Deviant Behaviour?

16 minutes  ·  07 Apr 2021

Fixing The Gender Pay Gap Is Possible: Here's How

16 minutes  ·  06 Apr 2021

Dying For A Bigger Bum: Dangers Of The Brazilian Butt Lift

15 minutes  ·  05 Apr 2021

Is Chocolate Really That Bad For You?

14 minutes  ·  31 Mar 2021

The Politics Of Changing Your Name In 2021

15 minutes  ·  30 Mar 2021

Why Quotas Might Be The Only Way To Fix Canberra

16 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2021

We're All Going To Die, So Why Can't We Talk About It?

21 minutes  ·  28 Mar 2021

How A Sex Cult Exposed Slavery In Australia

21 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2021

Mouse-a-geddon: Why The Plague Is All Of Our Problem

15 minutes  ·  24 Mar 2021

What Next? A Quicky To Play To The Men In Your Life

19 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2021

Suffering In Silence: The Eating Disorders Affecting Adult Women

21 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2021

Did Fetishising Asian Women Lead To A Mass Shooting?

16 minutes  ·  21 Mar 2021

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout