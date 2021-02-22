It's no secret that if you're a woman aged in your 20's, 30's or 40's, you can expect to be asked on almost a daily basis whether or not you have, or want to have children.

For some, this will open a happy conversation about the joys of parenthood, but for many others it's the start of a far more difficult and defensive discussion about why not, and sometimes even why wish we hadn't become a mother.

The Quicky speaks to three expert women to find out why feeling ambivalent about having children, even after you've given birth, is still considered too dangerous to be discussed in public.

Tory Shepherd - freelance journalist and author of On Freedom, which looks at how increasingly women are choosing to be childfree

Ann Davidman - Motherhood Clarity Mentor, licensed marriage and family therapist and author

Dr Margo Lowy - Psychotherapist who has a specific interest in maternal ambivalence and fertility. Margo is also an author and has recently published, The Maternal Experience: Encounters with Ambivalence and Love

