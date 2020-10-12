Are We Imagining It Or Can Men Just Not Hear Us? Manterrupting Explained

When Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison interrupted Senator Anne Ruston at a recent press conference it made headlines around the globe for being an example of manterrupting, when a man talks over the top of a woman.

So why is it that some men can't seem to hear us, especially in a work environment?

The Quicky investigates the complicated relationship between men and women in conversation.

Professor of Linguistics at GeorgetownUniversity Deborah Tannen. Feminist social commentator and writer Jane Caro.

