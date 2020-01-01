News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

A Love Letter To My Vagina

the quicky

a day ago · 21 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As Valentine's Day approaches there is a lot of pressure to focus on pleasing someone else, but The Quicky is reclaiming this special day by writing a love letter to our vaginas.

There's a lot we don't, but should know about the lovely lady downstairs, so sit back, relax and pick up a hand mirror to explore and appreciate her in all her glory, and learn how to recognise when something isn't right.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Professor Gayle Fischer - Academic Dermatologist at the University of Sydney, Head of the Vulval Dermatology Clinic at the Royal North Shore Hospital, and Head of Research at The Skin Hospital in Darlinghurst.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

A Love Letter To My Vagina

21 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Vaccine Is Almost Here, But When Will I Get It?

18 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Should I Buy An Electric Car?

14 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Men Can Learn From Women's Sport

19 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Can You Recover Lost Memories And Are They Real?

17 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What’s Going On In Myanmar?

16 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Who Are The Proud Boys And Why Do They Hate Everyone?

18 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

GameStop: The Robinhoods Of Reddit Who Beat Wall Street

16 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coronavirus Reality Check: The U.S. Is Not The Worst

16 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Childfree By Choice: Why Are We So Judgemental?

16 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is The Dark Web Only For Criminals?

18 minutes  ·  27 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What It's Really Like To Be Australian Of The Year

17 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

1788 To Now: Let's Talk About January 26

14 minutes  ·  24 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Washington Wash Up - What Happens Now The Inauguration Is Over

16 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

2021 Predictions, According To Psychics And Experts

16 minutes  ·  20 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Who Decided The Australian Open Should Go Ahead?

17 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Doubling Down On Donald: All The Facts On His Second Impeachment

16 minutes  ·  18 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Vaccine Or A Baby: The Tough Choice Facing Aussie Women

15 minutes  ·  17 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BEST OF 2020: "He Didn't Like Me Wearing Makeup": Coercive Control Is Abuse That's Still Legal

16 minutes  ·  10 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BEST OF 2020: The Great Hunt For The Mysterious G-Spot

13 minutes  ·  03 Jan 2021

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio