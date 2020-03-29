No Fresh Air, No Visitors: Inside Hotel Quarantine

The week has been filled with stories of people being taken straight from the airport and into quarantine in hotels across the country.
These international travellers have been mocked for speaking out about the conditions they found inside: a lack of fresh air, space for exercise and average food.
Is it really so bad? And, a few days into quarantine are things improving?
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: Tara, in quarantine in Sydney; Troy, in quarantine in Melbourne.
