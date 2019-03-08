Lockdown 2.0: What's Happening To Your Brain And Mental Health?

With Melbourne in its second lockdown, there's no guarantee other states won't follow suit.
What does it mean for our brains and our mental health to be going back into isolation? What can we do to make sure our anxiety doesn't get out of control?
The Quicky finds out.
Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests: Dr Lila Landowski, Neuroscientist, University of Tasmania; Amanda Gordon, psychologist and host of The Anxiety Course.
CONTACT US
Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]
Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/