From A Great Height: Why Many Ex-Athletes Crash After Retirement

For many young people becoming a world-famous sports star is the ultimate dream, but for those lucky few who do achieve great success the fame and fortune is often short-lived.

Even the very best athletes usually retire by the time they hit their mid-30's, and figuring out what to do with the rest of their lives can be very challenging, which is why we see so many spectacularly fall from grace.

The Quicky speaks to two of Australia's most elite athletes and an expert in sports psychology, to find out what happens once the spotlight moves on to someone else, and what can be done to help athletes transition to a normal life.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Darius Boyd - Former Broncos captain and the most capped Test player in Australian rugby league history

Lauren Jackson - Former Australian Opals, Canberra Capitals and Seattle Storm star and Australia's most decorated basketballer of all time

Dr Matthew Pink - Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Psychology at the Australian Catholic University

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.