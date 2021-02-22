From A Great Height: Why Many Ex-Athletes Crash After Retirement

the quicky

11 hours ago · 18 minutes

From A Great Height: Why Many Ex-Athletes Crash After Retirement
Back
play Episode

For many young people becoming a world-famous sports star is the ultimate dream, but for those lucky few who do achieve great success the fame and fortune is often short-lived.

Even the very best athletes usually retire by the time they hit their mid-30's, and figuring out what to do with the rest of their lives can be very challenging, which is why we see so many spectacularly fall from grace.

The Quicky speaks to two of Australia's most elite athletes and an expert in sports psychology, to find out what happens once the spotlight moves on to someone else, and what can be done to help athletes transition to a normal life.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Darius Boyd - Former Broncos captain and the most capped Test player in Australian rugby league history

Lauren Jackson - Former Australian Opals, Canberra Capitals and Seattle Storm star and Australia's most decorated basketballer of all time

Dr Matthew Pink - Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Psychology at the Australian Catholic University

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

From A Great Height: Why Many Ex-Athletes Crash After Retirement

18 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

How Fat Shaming By Doctors Is Putting Women's Lives At Risk

21 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Petition That Exposed The Ugly Truth About Schools & Sex

18 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Deadly Storms & A Leader On Holiday: What The Hell's Happening In Texas?

18 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Single And Satisfied, So Why Is The World Set Up For Couples?

17 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Canberra’s Not The Only Workplace With A “Women Problem”

20 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2021

Why The World Is Talking About Facebook's Australian News Ban

16 minutes  ·  18 Feb 2021

Should I Be Buying Bitcoin Right Now?

18 minutes  ·  17 Feb 2021

Happy And Medicated: We Need To Talk About Antidepressants

23 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2021

Why Can Rich People Travel Internationally And I Can't?

17 minutes  ·  15 Feb 2021

Birth Order: Does It Actually Determine Your Personality?

16 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2021

What Your Fortune Holds In The Year Of The Ox

14 minutes  ·  11 Feb 2021

A Love Letter To My Vagina

21 minutes  ·  10 Feb 2021

The Vaccine Is Almost Here, But When Will I Get It?

18 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2021

Should I Buy An Electric Car?

14 minutes  ·  08 Feb 2021

What Men Can Learn From Women's Sport

19 minutes  ·  07 Feb 2021

Can You Recover Lost Memories And Are They Real?

17 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2021

What’s Going On In Myanmar?

16 minutes  ·  03 Feb 2021

Who Are The Proud Boys And Why Do They Hate Everyone?

18 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2021

GameStop: The Robinhoods Of Reddit Who Beat Wall Street

16 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2021

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout