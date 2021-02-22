Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor is just one week old, but already there are hopes that Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter could help to mend the relationship between Prince William and his brother.

But how will little Lili fit into the Royal family, and will she receive a title?

The Quicky speaks to Mamamia's Royal Correspondent to find out how titles are bestowed upon each member of the family, and how they will all change once Her Majesty is no longer on the throne.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

