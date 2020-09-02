Exactly How Difficult Is It To Find A Job During A Pandemic?

With Australia in recession, a whole new generation of workers is finding out how hard it is to get a job when times are tough.

The Quicky investigates whether the stories are true - are hundreds of people going for every job? Is it impossible to get an interview?



And, what can you do to put yourself in front of the pack if you're looking for work?

