JK Rowling and Trans Women: What's Going On?

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has always stood up for things she believes in - both publicly and financially.

Over the past few years she's upset LGBTI+ fans and their allies by some strong views on trans women occupying women's spaces.

The Quicky looks into what this means, and how it's affecting trans fans who've grown up reading her books and finding safe spaces within them.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Dr Lauren Rosewarne, Academic and Broadcaster; Kate Doak, Journalist and Trans Woman.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/