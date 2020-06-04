JK Rowling and Trans Women: What's Going On?

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has always stood up for things she believes in - both publicly and financially.
Over the past few years she's upset LGBTI+ fans and their allies by some strong views on trans women occupying women's spaces.
The Quicky looks into what this means, and how it's affecting trans fans who've grown up reading her books and finding safe spaces within them.
