The Story Of Jacinda Ardern

This week we've seen New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern cement her place as a leader of her generation.

She's responded to the terror attacks in Christchurch with meaning and purpose, her people saying instead of feeling like she was above or removed from them, she was right there beside them.

But who is Jacinda Ardern? Today we speak with writer Amelia Lester who has spent time with one of the youngest world leaders and find out more about the woman currently holding New Zealand's top job.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

