"It Was Safe & Warm": How Australian Women Get Addicted To Pokies

The Melbourne Cup was less than a week ago but already the discussion around gambling has fallen off the radar.

In reality, right now in pokie lounges across the country people are sitting in front of a machine designed to take their money, and women are increasingly falling victim.

We find out how these places attract us and what it can do to their lives when the addiction sets in.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Anna Bardsley and Shonica Guy

