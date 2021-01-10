Doubling Down On Donald: All The Facts On His Second Impeachment

After four years of one of the most controversial presidencies in history, Donald Trump is finally leaving the White House, but the drama won't end on Wednesday.

The 45th commander-in-chief has become the first President ever to be impeached twice, but with just days remaining of his time in office, you might be wondering what's the point?

The Quicky talks through everything you need to know about what the heck is happening in Washington D.C.

