19 hours ago · 15 minutes

The Vaccine Or A Baby: The Tough Choice Facing Aussie Women
Many of us are hoping that the Coronavirus pandemic will subside in 2021 as mass vaccination programs start to be rolled out across the planet. 

But while many of us are eagerly awaiting our first jab, those who are considering starting a family have some reservations, as questions remain over whether it is safe for pregnant women, or those who are breastfeeding, to receive the vaccine.

The Quicky investigates the latest advice from health experts, and highlights the questions you should be asking your healthcare provider when you are offered the first dose.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhan Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Stefanie Petrides, Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, and Dr Manuela Toledo

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

