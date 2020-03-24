Is Coronavirus Killing Reality TV?

Dancing With The Stars screens its finale without an audience. The Bachelor temporarily shut down. What's in store for the return of Big Brother?

Australian television viewers are addicted to reality shows. How are we going to have the high tension and drama if no one is allowed in a room together?

Amanda Keller takes us through the very odd season of DWTS she just worked through, and Rob McKnight gives us an overview of where the industry is at right now.





CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Amanda Keller, host of Dancing With The Stars; Rob McKnight, host and editor of TV Blackbox.

