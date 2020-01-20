Introducing: Tiddas 4 Tiddas Australia Day Edition With Marlee Silva

There's no new episode of The Quicky today due to the national public holiday so we thought we'd take the opportunity to introduce you to our Mamamia stable mate Tiddas 4 Tiddas.

Host Marlee Silva, a proud Kamilaroi Dunghutti woman, sits down with her younger sister Keely to hash out their very different approaches to dealing with a day that divides the nation.

Celebrate, protest or ignore? Marlee will talk through the emotional roller coaster that is Australia Day.

