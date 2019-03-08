Search

Arrival Anxiety: Who's Coming To Australia If The Borders Are Closed?

11 hours ago

Arrival Anxiety: Who's Coming To Australia If The Borders Are Closed?
There's a lot of confusion around who can and can't come into Australia right now seeing as our borders are officially closed. There's also confusion on how to get out. 

So what does it take, if you're living overseas, to get back here? How difficult is it? Is it only people who can afford the expensive fares who can get here? 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Associate Professor Chrystal Zhang, RMIT. Tara whose husband is stranded in Saudi Arabia

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

