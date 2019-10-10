International Day Of The Girl: The Aussie Teens Fighting The Drought

Girlforce: Unscripted and Unstoppable, that's the theme for this year's International Day of the Girl and across the world we're seeing girls stand up and speak out about the issues they are passionate about.

Here in Australia we have some amazing young women who are using their voice to help call for solutions to a very dry problem... the drought.

We speak to two 16 year old girls who are fighting to save Australia's agricultural community

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Makaaala Dodd and Kate Currans

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.