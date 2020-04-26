Search

Life After 40 Days Of Lockdown: Checking In With Italy, England And Spain.

the quicky

a day ago · 13 minutes

Life After 40 Days Of Lockdown: Checking In With Italy, England And Spain.
Last month, we met Maria in Spain, Roberta in Italy and Lotta in London. 

Maria had just cancelled her wedding and was in lock down with her fiancee and both their mothers. 

Roberta's was in lock down with her two children, seeing her husband's whole industry (cruise ships) collapse. 

Lotta had a suspected case of COVID19 she couldn't get tested for, so had been quarantined at home. 

Where are these women now? How are they going? 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  

More Episodes

