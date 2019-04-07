Inside The Cat Fight Culture Of Reality TV

With MAFS ending for another crazy, unhinged season, there are plenty of relationship based reality shows waiting in the wings to take over your nightly viewing hours. Most, if not all of them, will feature a dysfunctional relationship between at least two women.

It's called catfight culture and it extends beyond reality TV with women in most industries accused of not being able to get along.

In this episode we speak to a psychologist to find out why we're so obsessed with ladies hating on each other.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Psychologist Rachel Voysey and Mamamia's MAFS expert Jessie Stephens.

