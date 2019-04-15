Inside Julian Assange’s Bizarre Life At The Ecuadorian Embassy

Last week, the co-founder of Wikileaks, Julian Assange was arrested by British Police after spending nearly 7 years holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.

The 47 year old is now in custody waiting to see if the situation he predicted would happen, the conspiracy that sexual assault allegations were all a ruse to get him to the US to face charges he helped leak confidential military documents... would come true.

Today we speak to two journalists, one of who has sat down face to face with Assange in that embassy, to find out what got him kicked out of his safe haven to finally face the music.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Sky News UK reporter Sarah Hewson and from Vox Alex Ward.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

And...if our Game Of Thrones episode wasn't enough for you yesterday, and you actually need someone to TALK about the episodes, head on over to the Mamamia Recaps feed to hear Holly Wainwright and Clare Stephens unpacking the final season of Game Of Thrones.

Search for it in your podcast app or follow the link here https://www.omnycontent.com/d/playlist/3ea926be-9be7-482a-8ac3-a44f016e43d1/9817cefe-3599-41ad-a4ab-aa2d0067c4bb/d0066136-942e-4031-89bb-aa2d0067c4c9/podcast.rss