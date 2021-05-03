With hundreds of thousands of Indian people testing to positive to COVID-19 every day, thousands dying and many more searching desperately for help, it's no wonder many Indian Australians are suffering with a sense of guilt that they are here.

We speak to Aussies who have people back in India to find out from them what's really happening to their loved ones and how they're handling the Australian governments handling of those wanting to return home.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Nama Winston - Lawyer and Parenting Contributor at Mamamia

Evelyn Vernem - Has family members in India who are currently living through the crisis

Raghbendra Jha - Professor at the Arndt-Corden Department of Economics, and Executive Director of the Australia South Asia Research Centre at the Australian National University

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at [email protected]

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.